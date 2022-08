Do you agree with John Rustad being given the boot from the Liberal ranks over climate change?

Last week, Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad was been booted from the BC Liberal caucus after he retweeted views that questioned climate science.

In a statement, Liberal leader Kevin Falcon said that politics is a “team sport” and Rustad was not operating from a “foundation of mutual respect and trust.”

Rustad said he didn’t question climate change, but questioned “the role that CO2 is playing in particular,” a view that is not supported by science.

What do you think about Falcon’s decision?



