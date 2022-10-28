WEB POLL: Pace of contruction – too much or not yet enough?

What do you think of Langley’s rapid growth?

The pace of housing construction in Langley is pretty high right now. Cranes are everywhere, and everything from houses to townhouses to condo towers are going up.

The question is, is the pace too fast?

A slower pace would mean less housing, which would likely only further drive up the prices of homes, as plenty of people want to move to Langley.

A faster pace would mean even more construction going on around the community, which brings stresses via rapid population growth, not to mention damaged roads and traffic delays.

So is development too fast, too slow, or just right?



