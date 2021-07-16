WEB POLL: Should B.C. mandate more environmentally friendly buildings?

Provincial and municipal codes have changed over the years to make new structures more environmentally friendly, with an emphasis on energy efficiency.

But should Victoria do more? The province could mandate everything from electric vehicle hookups in all new homes to better insulation and windows to green roofs on institutional buildings, to banning natural gas in favour of electric heating and cooking.

The changes would doubtless be controversial, and could easily push up the cost of housing – not something new home buyers need right now.

But in the long term, with a climate crisis ravaging B.C., should the province push ahead faster?



Should the province be more aggressive in demanding new buildings be ‘green’ in construction and design?

