This spring, the federal government announced it planned to ban most flavoured vaping products, in an attempt to reduce the appeal of vaping to young people.

Only tobacco, mint, and menthol would be allowed, and sugars and sweeteners would be banned as well.

The issue popped up on the federal campaign trail recently as some of the protesters raging at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at campaign stops in Ontario mentioned that issue.

What do you think of the vaping flavour ban plan?



