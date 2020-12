Would you approve of a restaurant only admitting the vaccinated?

The provincial government has no plan to make taking the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory.

But there have been questions about whether it should be mandatory for those who have certain jobs, or who enter restaurants, shops, or other private spaces.

Do you think employers should have the right to ask their workers to take the vaccine? What about clubs and sports – should they have the right to ask their members to be vaccinated before taking part in group activities?



Should employers, clubs, and sports teams be allowed to mandate that their workers and members get vaccinated?