WEB POLL: Should the government have a public hearing into election interference allegations?

Trudeau has so far resisted calls for such an inquiry

Recent reports that the government of China has attempted to meddle in Canadian federal elections have caused a major reaction in Ottawa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he will appoint a special watchdog to oversee investigations into the alleged interference.

However, opposition parties have been calling for a full public inquiry.

Do you think an inquiry is the best way to look into this, or not?


