Alberta NDP municipal affairs critic Joe Ceci said Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard has made an unforgivable error. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

So far, none of the Canadian politicians who have admitted to heading overseas during the holidays have stepped down from office.

We’ve seen public servants quit, and elected leaders have been stripped of cabinet posts and other positions, but none have stepped down.

Should the politicians who travelled outside of Canada for vacations during the coronavirus pandemic step down?

