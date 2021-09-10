WEB POLL: Should vaccinations be mandatory for teachers?

School staff don’t have to be vaccinated, those working with the elderly do

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on as Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Dix admonished those who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and have staged protests against the province’s vaccine passport plan, saying it’s both foolish to refuse a vaccination and disrespectful to protest and potentially interfere with the care of hospital patients. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Since children under the age of 12 still can’t be vaccinated, parents had a range of emotions about sending them back to school in B.C. this year.

One sign of that anxiety was in the small town of Sointula off Vancouver Island, where a majority of parents kept their kids home on the first day of school when they learned a teacher there had a medical exemption from being masked.

While the vast majority of teachers and support staff are vaccinated, it isn’t mandatory.

Should it be mandatory for teachers and other school staff, as it is for many of the care aids who work with the elderly?



Should staff in B.C. schools be required to get the COVID-19 vaccination to keep working with children?

CoronavirusOpinionvaccinesweb poll