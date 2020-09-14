Dr. Brian Day, Medical Director of the Cambie Surgery Centre, sits for a photograph at his office in Vancouver on Aug. 31, 2016. A lawsuit that begins today in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver has the potential to fundamentally change the way Canadians access health care. Day, who operates a private surgical centre in Vancouver, is challenging B.C.’s ban on Canadians buying private insurance for medically necessary services already covered by medicare. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

WEB POLL: Should we allow private health care in B.C.?

The B.C. Supreme Court just ruled against the practice

Last week, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled that two-tier healthcare was not legal in this province, after a lengthy legal battle by a private surgical centre in Vancouver.

The doctors at the Cambie Surgery Centre had alleged that the current care system was unconstitutional because it could force people to wait for health care.

But Judge John Steeves disagreed, in an 880 page ruling.

Do you think we should allow for-profit health care in B.C.? Or keep it illegal?


