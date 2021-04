More bike lanes are on the way in coming years

The federal government has announced a $400 million investment into bike lanes and other bike infrastructure.

That could mean more bike lanes in Langley neighbourhoods in years to come.

Adding bike lanes has proved controversial in some Langley ares in the past – especially if it meant road widening or a loss of on-street parking.

Would you support more bike lanes in your neighbourhood, or not?



