This marks the 21st Halloween for the Brinkworth Dungeon in Murrayville. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

WEB POLL: Taking part in Trick or Treating this year?

Are you taking kids out in costume, or giving out candy this Oct. 31?

While COVID numbers remain higher than we would like to see in B.C., trick or treating is back on this year, more or less.

It’s now up to parents to decide whether their kids can go door to door for candy on Halloween, and householders are having to decide if they will put out decorations and give out treats.

Where do you stand on Halloween this year?


