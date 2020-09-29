WEB POLL: Voting by mail or going to the polls in person?

The popularity of voting by mail has exploded this year due to the pandemic

A voting package for the 2018 electoral reform referendum. Vote-by-mail packages for the 2020 provincial election will look similar, according to information provided by Elections BC. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

According to Elections B.C., more than 400,000 people have already requested mail-in ballots for this year’s provincial election.

Will you be voting in person this year, either on election day or early, or will you be voting via a mail-in ballot?

