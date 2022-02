Is it headed up or down by 2032?

Single-family houses are now selling for about $1.6 million in Langley, an increase of more than 40 per cent from a year ago. (Langley Advance Times files)

Housing in Langley is getting less and less affordable, with the typical single-family home now selling for more than $1.6 million, and townhouses selling for what houses sold for a decade ago.

Do you think this will change?

In 10 years, will housing be more affordable, or will housing be even less affordable than it is now?



In 10 years, will housing be more affordable or less affordable for residents of Langley and the Lower Mainland?

HousingLangleyReal estateweb poll