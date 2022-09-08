Attendees will be well fed at Langley Good Times Cruise-In whether they eat from the In & Out Burger truck or concessions. (Aldergrove Star files)

Attendees will be well fed at Langley Good Times Cruise-In whether they eat from the In & Out Burger truck or concessions. (Aldergrove Star files)

WEB POLL: Why do you come to the Cruise-In?

Is it the cars, or more than that?

Why do you go to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In?

The obvious answer is “For the cars!” but there are others.

The Cruise-In also has food trucks and In ‘N’ Out Burger, it has rock bands and Elvis impersonators, and it has great opportunities to meet up with people from many walks of life.

So why do you visit Cruise-In?


AldergroveCar Showsweb poll

