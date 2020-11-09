Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate, in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Federal cabinet ministers are welcoming Joe Biden election as the next U.S. president as an opportunity to advance the fight against climate change. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Harnik

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate, in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Federal cabinet ministers are welcoming Joe Biden election as the next U.S. president as an opportunity to advance the fight against climate change. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Harnik

WEB POLL: Will a Joe Biden presidency be good for Canada?

With his election as U.S. president, Biden will likley change U.S.-Canada relations

Joe Biden is now the president-elect of the United States, and will replace Donald Trump in January, 2021. Trump’s relations with Canada included a number of disputes over trade. Do you think Joe Biden as U.S. president will be good for Canada, whether on the trade front or in some other way?


Donald TrumpJoe Bidenweb poll

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WEB POLL: Will you mark Remembrance Day this year?

Just Posted

Mozzarella found their “furever home” through Langley Animal Protection Society. (LAPS/Special to Aldergrove Star)
$28,000 raised for animals through Dream Vacation Lottery

Langley Animal Protection Society said it was their biggest year for this fundraiser

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID outbreak reported at Harrison Pointe seniors facility in Langley

Two residents and four staff members have tested positive, Fraser Health says

Langley City council voted to appoint councillor Gayle Martin (R) to the Metro Vancouver board of directors in place of mayor Val van den Broek (L). The decision was made at a closed-door meeting of council on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (file)
Langley City mayor says her removal from Metro board of directors is example of continued in-fighting

‘I’m not the mayor they wanted’ Val van den Broek says of the council members who voted against her

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Coronavirus sets back Langley murder trial for second day

The accused has been ill and is still being tested to make sure she does not have COVID-19

(Black Press Media photo)
Spectators urged to stay home on Remembrance Day

Aldergrove legion lounge will not be open, but organizers will livestream program Wednesday morning

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Tabor Home in Abbotsford (Google Maps)
Abbotsford care home now has 22 staff and 19 residents with COVID-19

Cases have grown since Tabor Home outbreak was announced Friday

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Letisha Reimer, 13, was fatally stabbed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford school killer says he saw ‘monsters’ when he stabbed 2 girls

Gabriel Klein testifies on first day of ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing

Sav Dhaliwal, Chair, Metro Vancouver Board of Directors. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Metro announces 56 hectares of new park land in Pitt Meadows

Plans to ‘create a vast and stunning park complex’

Most Read