Some of the food from a Thanksgiving dinner from Martha & Marley Spoon in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Bree Fowler

WEB POLL: Will COVID-19 shrink your Thanksgiving table?

Will you see fewer people this year for the holidays?

This year, there will be a lot less travel for Thanksgiving, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Even those with large families close by are being encouraged to keep gatherings small, or in parts of Eastern Canada, largely virtual, to reduce risk.

Has this impacted you? Will you not be greeting family from the States, or skipping a usual gathering with family from the Island or the Interior?

Vote, and tell us in the comments (or send us a letter) about what your Thanksgiving will be like.


Just Posted

BC NDP election platform includes widening of Fraser Highway

Party says route is ‘critical transportation link’ from Surrey to Abbotsford

Eighteen rolls of sod stolen from Aldergrove legion

Thefts occurred over two nights on Friday and Saturday, says legion executive Doug Tanner

Maple Ridge man, 45, dies at scene of Golden Ears Bridge crash

Police are asking for dashboard camera footage of Oct. 2 incident

Mounties seek fraudsters, stolen guitars

Police have released photos of two suspects in recent crimes

LED streetlight plan to save Langley Township thousands

The new lights will slash power consumption and cost less

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

COVID-19 exposure sends entire Surrey elementary school class into self-isolation

Students of one class now learning from home

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Fort St. John man wanted on 65 charges is arrested in Abbotsford

Darcy Peter Bailey, 48, was wanted mainly for weapons offences

