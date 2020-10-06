WEB POLL: Will COVID-19 shrink your Thanksgiving table?

Will you see fewer people this year for the holidays?

Some of the food from a Thanksgiving dinner from Martha & Marley Spoon in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Bree Fowler

This year, there will be a lot less travel for Thanksgiving, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Even those with large families close by are being encouraged to keep gatherings small, or in parts of Eastern Canada, largely virtual, to reduce risk.

Has this impacted you? Will you not be greeting family from the States, or skipping a usual gathering with family from the Island or the Interior?

Vote, and tell us in the comments (or send us a letter) about what your Thanksgiving will be like.



Will you be missing out on getting together with some family or friends this Thanksgiving because of COVID-19?

CoronavirusLangleyweb poll