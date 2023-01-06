WEB POLL: Will the dropping price of housing hurt your family’s finances?

Prices have been sliding since the spring

For years, discussion around the Lower Mainland has always drifted towards the price of housing.

It was going up. It kept going up. And it kept getting further out of range of average middle-class people.

But not anymore.

After a profound spike in home prices over the last two years, the average cost of a home in the Lower Mainland has begun to slide.

Prices are not back down to where it was before 2020, however.

Are you worried about this drop in prices? Will it have an impact on you or your family, and your finances?



