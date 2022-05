Snow is building up in the Interior mountains, and although levels are not high, the risk of high water on the Fraser River is on the minds of many people.

There have been several significant floods on the Fraser River, the best-known of which was in 1948.

Do you think there will be another flood, if not this year, sometime in the next decade?



Do you think there will be another big flood on the Fraser River sometime in the next decade?

Fraser RiverLangleyOpinionweb poll