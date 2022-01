We’ve seen the pandemic almost end a couple of times now

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Are we approaching the end of the pandemic, or not?

We’ve been here before. Last summer, the number of infections fell sharply and with mass vaccination well underway, it seemed the pandemic might be behind us.

Then the Delta wave struck in the summer and fall.

Just as Delta was receding in the late fall, Omicron hit.

So we’re asking what you think – by this summer, will we consider the pandemic to be “over?”



Do you think by six months from now we will consider the COVID-19 pandemic to be over or not?

