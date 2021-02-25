WEB POLL: Will you be voting for the new trustee joining the Langley school board?

It’s the general byelection day on Feb. 27 for a seat on the Langley board of education.
So far, turnout has been quite low at advance voting days.
Are you planning to cast a ballot?
Voting takes place 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27
It’s the general byelection day on Feb. 27 for a seat on the Langley board of education.
So far, turnout has been quite low at advance voting days.
Are you planning to cast a ballot?
Council voted twice after narrowly defeating the project the first time
Families can sign up for nature-themed events happening throughout spring break in March
Cause of the fire is under investigation
Provincial funding means 64 more spaces for students
A Langley woman said money was tight before COVID and now she struggles to afford vet care
The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region
Two officers were caught on video by a local beachgoer Wednesday morning in Stanley Park
B.C. is reportedly working with other provincial governments to determine March break policies
Vaccinations continuing for B.C. First Nations amid shortages
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
‘Police spoke with the student about appropriate times to call 911’
Reviews recommend more oversight, beefed up foundation stability work
Halt will last at least a year, gives time to formulate survival plan for Northern Spotted Owl
Adverse weather causes cancellations across several BC Ferries routes
Khamla Wong, charged in 2012, taken into custody Feb. 24 by BC-CFSEU
The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region
‘It’s key that we get that right’
Virtual event to ‘spread some light’ for 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack
Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen pulled into raging river driving through nearby flooding
Earth Ninja group will be tackling 200th Street on Sunday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions