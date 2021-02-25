WEB POLL: Will you be voting for the new trustee joining the Langley school board?

Voting takes place 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27

It’s the general byelection day on Feb. 27 for a seat on the Langley board of education.

So far, turnout has been quite low at advance voting days.

Are you planning to vote in the Langley Township-run byelection for the local school board trustee?

