WEB POLL: Will you get the Omicron booster shot?

Health authorities say anyone who wants one should be able to get a shot this fall

The booster shots for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are rolling out around B.C., with the most vulnerable populations, especially seniors, first in line.

While almost all mandates have been dropped around B.C. and across Canada, health authorities are still encouraging people to get the booster. It will help prevent COVID infections, but more importantly it will help reduce serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths, even when people do catch the virus.

Are you planning to get another booster shot?


WEB POLL: Are you going to vote?

