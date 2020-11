There are fewer options for public events this year

Irene Brummitt was waiting with her hand-knitted Remembrance Day poppies for donors to arrive at the entrance to the Avalon seniors residence in Murrayville on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. It was her third year making poppies to help with the annual veterans fundraiser. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

What will you be doing this Remembrance Day? Thousands of people can’t pack together at local cenotaphs and legions as in years past.

There are still a number of options for those wanting to mark the day, including online.

We’re asking if you will still take the time on Nov. 11 to mark the day in some way.



Will you be marking Remembrance Day this year, even if you can’t attend a public ceremony?

LangleyRemembrance Dayweb poll