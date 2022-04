Sales of new electric vehicles are going up sharply in B.C.

Township of Langley Energy Manager Greg Dennis tested the DC Fast Charger’s inaugural charge last year. The DC Fast Charger can add over 100 kilometres of electric range per hour and was the fourth of its kind in the Township. (Langley Township/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The percentage of new electric vehicles being registered every year in B.C. has shot up in recent years, from a handful back in 2015 to 13 per cent of the total in 2021.

The B.C. government is aiming to have all new light-duty vehicles in B.C. be electric by 2035. Canada is planning to ban the sale of fossil fuel cars and light trucks by 2035.

So will your next car be an EV, or are you going to keep buying an internal combustion engine vehicle for the time being?



