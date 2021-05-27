WEB POLL: Will your next car use batteries or fossil fuels?

A electric car is seen getting charged at parking lot in Tsawwassen, near Vancouver B.C., April, 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Electric vehicles made up more than nine per cent of new-car sales in B.C. last year, and both the federal and provincial governments have been using subsidies to make their purchase more attractive.

As more EVs come onto the market, including the first trucks and SUVs, what are your plans for your next vehicle?



Is your current car an EV, or are you planning to make your next vehicle electric, or will you stick to fossil fuels?

