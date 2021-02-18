WEB POLL: Worried about gang violence and personal safety?

Does the increase in shooting worry you?

A burnt-out truck discovered in Surrey was located after a shooting in Langley City on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 (Aaron Hinks/Black Press Media)

Langley has seen a murder, multiple shooting incidents, and even the arrest of people who were allegedly posing as police officers – all things that have happened in other Lower Mainland communities in recent weeks.

Anti-gang officers have said the gang violence has increased. Most of the murders and shootings have been “targeted,” with the people shot or shot at “known to police.”

But there have been incidents of innocent bystanders being shot and killed in the past.

Are you worried for your safety or your family’s safety given the increase in gang shootings?



Are you concerned about your safety or the safety of your family due to the increase in gang shootings in the Lower Mainland?

B.C. gang problemIHITmurderweb poll