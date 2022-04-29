The one-month pilot will begin March 6 on a 60-foot articulated bus and two double-decker buses. (TransLink)

WEB POLL: Would you ever trade in your car for a transit pass?

A lot more public transit is planned for Langley. Is it enough to give up a personal vehicle?

The ambitious Transport 2050 document, prepared by TransLink, suggests a big increase in the number of buses on local roads is coming soon, including a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line running from the Golden Ears Bridge all the way to downtown Langley on 200th Street.

In the coming years, more BRTs and even SkyTrain will arrive in Langley. A majority of people within the developed areas of the Township will be within a short walk of a bus stop and links to fast, relatively frequent transit service, if all of TransLink’s plans come together.

But would that be enough for the car-owning residents of Langley to give up a personal vehicle, or not?


LangleyTransitTransLinkweb poll

Previous story
WEB POLL: Should Canada expand its military?

Just Posted

MP John Aldag visited the Langley Islamic Centre and expressed concerns about the attacks outside Langley and Surrey mosques. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Small group of women attacked outside Langley Islamic Centre

Sandy Dunkley (president of Ron Dunkley Memorial Society), joined other society board members and a shredding company staffer at a 2018 shredding event. (Black Press Media files)
Shredding event benefits two Langley high schools

Haven Kitch + Bar Langley is a family owned restaurant, which posted about the stolen taxidermy bunny butt on their Instagram channel. The post went viral and a number of people are asking the staff to release the video of the bunny bandit. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Stolen bunny butt in Langley leads to viral post

Theatre In The Country will present Dinner with Friends, a comedy and drama play at the Fraser Vally Zone Festival on May 8. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Upcoming couple of months to be real treat for theatre lovers