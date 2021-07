The province is giving the line, shuttered for almost 70 years, renewed consideration

The B.C. government is at least considering reviving transit on the old B.C. Electric Railway line, which runs through Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack.

The line, known as the interurban, carried passengers and light freight as far as Vancouver between the 1910s and the 1950s.

TransLink has rejected the idea of the line in the past, with a report saying it would be too expensive and wouldn’t reach key destinations.

If the interurban was revived, would you use it?



If the interurban rail line came back as a commuter rail option, would you use it to get around South of the Fraser?

Transitweb poll