Emergency lights flash on top of a police car. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)

Emergency lights flash on top of a police car. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)

Alabama woman returns after highway toddler call, no word on where she’d been

Police say Carlee Russell is safe after two-day search in wake of troubling dropped cell call

A 25-year-old woman who vanished from the side of an Alabama interstate after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler there is now home safe, but police have not released details about what happened to her or where she was during their two-day search.

Here’s what we know about the case:

THE MISSING WOMAN:

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell of Hoover, Alabama, called 911 Thursday night and reported that she was stopping along an interstate to check on a toddler she saw there, police said. Mother Talitha Russell told AL.com that the nursing student, who worked part time at a spa, was on the phone with her brother’s girlfriend, who didn’t hear a child but did hear Carlee Russell scream.

TIMELINE OF HER DISAPPEARANCE:

An update from police Monday provided some details that fill out some of the timeline:

Thursday

8:20 p.m. — Russell leaves work at The Summit in Birmingham and travels to The Colonnade to pick up food she ordered. Police haven’t located anyone with Russell between the time she left The Colonnade until she called 911, but she spoke to people she knew on her cellphone.

9:34 p.m. — Russell calls 911, reports seeing a toddler in a diaper on the side of Interstate 459 and says she is stopping to check on him.

After 9:36 p.m. — When Russell’s 911 call ends, she calls a relative and goes missing during that conversation.

Within five minutes of being dispatched, Hoover police officers arrive and find Russell’s wig, cellphone and purse with her Apple Watch inside on the road near her vehicle.

Saturday

10:44 p.m. — A 911 caller reports that Russell has returned home on foot. Russell is taken to a hospital to be evaluated, and she is treated and released. Detectives go to Russell’s home and the hospital to take a statement from her.

THE INVESTIGATION:

Russell’s 911 call was the only timely report of a child on the interstate, police said Monday.

Previously, police said a witness reported possibly seeing a gray vehicle with a male standing outside of Russell’s vehicle, but Monday’s release did not mention that report.

Traffic camera footage that shows part of the incident is being analyzed with the 911 call to determine the timeframe, police said.

Details from Russell’s initial statement to detectives is part of the investigation, which is expected to continue over the next few days, police said. Detectives retraced Russell’s steps to the point when she went missing and they’re confident that will continue to be the case, police said.

Police didn’t share any information on Monday about where Russell was during the two-day search, noting that the update contained all the information they can currently release.

“We rejoice with the Russell family as they continue to rest and recover from this situation and ask for their wishes to be respected regarding their privacy,” police said.

Missing womanUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Authorities search for man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

Just Posted

Frequent contributor Lou Fasullo shared a picture from the historic CN train station in Fort Langley taken on Canada Day. “I thought it was very interesting that on our 156 birthday of Canada, [this couple was] taking a few minutes to learn about our local history,” said the village resident. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Sharing a moment in history

Giorgi Bezhanishvili went for a lay-up against Montreal at the Langley events Centre on Sunday, July 16. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Coach frustrated by fourth straight Vancouver Bandits loss

Thousands filled Fraser Highway between 264th and 272nd Street in Aldergrove in 2022 for the Langley Good Times Cruise-In show, which drew an estimated 1,400 vehicles to the charitable fundraiser. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
New displays, music, cars for this year’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In

An SUV fleeing RCMP slammed into a small sedan on Saturday afternoon in Langley, closing the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 202A Street, and sending one person to hospital. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: SUV flees police, causes crash in Langley (update)