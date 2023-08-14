How to assist victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires

Women hug after digging through rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Sydney Carney walks through her home, which was destroyed by a wildfire, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Destroyed homes and vehicles are seen in a neighborhood, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire that caused heavy damage days earlier. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) A “Tourist Keep Out” sign is displayed in a neighborhood, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire that caused heavy damage days earlier. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Volunteers load supplies onto a boat for West Maui at the Kihei boat landing, after a wildfire destroyed much of the historical town of Lahaina, on the island of Maui, Hawaii Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The outpouring of support in the wake of deadly wildfires on Maui has been nearly universal, with many people seeking opportunities to either make donations or volunteer.

State and local officials are recommending cash donations to reputable nonprofit organizations active in Hawaii.

Here are some opportunities:

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency: Donations and volunteer support information at ready.hawaii.gov or 808-733-4300.

Maui United Way: The Fire Disaster Relief Fund is providing financial assistance through grants to nonprofits at the forefront of relief efforts, as well as directly to households that have been deeply affected. Those who would like to donate may do so at mauiunitedway.org/disasterrelief.

Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund: Anyone wanting to make donations to help communities and families recover on Maui can do so through Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund at hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation: The Hawaii chapter is collecting donations to secure debit cards that will be issued directly to wildfire survivors. Donate through donate.tzuchi.us/cause/mauirelief/, call 808-737-8885 or email hawaiitzuchi@tzuchi.us. Tzu Chi is a nonprofit international community service organization based in Taiwan, with local headquarters in Kaimuki.

American Red Cross of Hawaii: Money and volunteers needed; visit redcross.org/hawaii