New 3-day pro-rodeo ready to bust out of the gate in Langley

Valley West Stampede (including president Sheila Hicks - centre) and Langley Riders Society held a press conference on Wednesday Aug. 3 to announce the first pro rodeo is coming to Langley. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Dust off the cowboy boots in anticipation of stampede this Labour Day

(File photo)

Lower Mainland man in critical condition after shooting in Kelowna
RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29 after a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Vehicle used in West Kelowna homicide: RCMP
Inconsistent regulation hampering cannabis industry growth: report

Parks Canada launches new programs at Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

Peter Pauwels, a retired conservation officer, says the job offers many interesting and rewarding moments, but there are many challenges. “We have to do many unpleasant things in this job. The amount of animals I’ve had to kill is staggering. (Contrtibuted - Peter Pauwels)

We don’t enjoy ‘killing animals,’ says former B.C. conservation officer
An Abbotsford police officer got an assist from a resident when he ran out of gas in a residential neighbourhood recently. (Facebook/Tara Lee MacLeod)

One good turn: Good Samaritan voluntarily fills Abbotsford police officer’s gas tank
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. issued a public safety notice Aug. 3, identifying 11 dangerous B.C. gangsters. (Courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

11 B.C. gangsters identified as posing a ‘significant threat’ to public safety
Tsawwassen First Nation honoured Chief Ken Baird with a Chieftain Blanketing Ceremony on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Chief Baird died on Aug. 2, 2022, at age 61. (Tsawwassen First Nation/Facebook photo)

Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Ken Baird dead at 61
Video
The dual sunroofs were completely destroyed in the hailstorm. Photo supplied

VIDEO: B.C. mayor, family shaken after hail the size of grapefruits falls in Alberta

People purchase ice cream from one of Meedo Falou’s Rainbow Ice Cream trucks, in Tsawwassen, B.C., on Monday, August 1, 2022. Much of Canada has been sweltering, but that’s cold comfort for ice cream truck vendors like Falou, who says inflation and high fuel costs are melting away his profits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: B.C. ice cream truck operator says inflation is chilling business, despite summer swelter

In the image from video provided by Notre Dame Law School, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Altio speaks at the Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Liberty Summit in Rome, on July 21, 2022. Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.(Notre Dame Law School via AP)

VIDEO: U.S. Justice mocks Trudeau, other foreign leaders critical of Roe v. Wade overturning

Pope Francis arrives in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, on June 22, 2022. The Pope has left Rome to begin his visit to Canada aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini

Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools

News
Maple Ridge resident Rob Payne, seen here on the banks of the Alouette River on Wednesday, Aug. 3, was one of several people who came to the aid of a father and son when they ended up in the water on Sunday. Payne said it appeared the father was trying to save his son when he ended up on the river bottom. (Special to Black Press media)

A ‘collective effort’ rescued a man from Alouette River in Maple Ridge on Sunday

Rescuer said it appeared a father was trying to save his son, only to end up on the river bottom

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will no longer be appearing at this year’s Abbotsford International Airshow. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Canadian Forces Snowbirds not appearing at 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow

Snowbirds not performing after crash in Fort St. John on Tuesday, investigation into crash launched

Sports
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman watches the play during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Norman says Tiger Woods turned down Saudi offer between $700M and $800M

Golfer rebuffed chance to take part in Saudi-funded LIV golf series

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield turns a game ending double play forcing Chicago White Sox’s AJ Pollock out at second and getting Tim Anderson at first during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Chicago. The Royals won 2-1. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

MLB trade deadline recap: Blue Jays land Merrifield; Soto to Padres

Teams gear up for baseball’s annual playoff run

Trending Now
Victor Kraatz. (photo submitted)

PODCAST: Former world figure skating champ Victor Kraatz back coaching in B.C.

TODAY IN B.C.: Skater spent 3 years in Finland teaching hockey players about power and efficiency

Kootenay B.C. campsite with campers and tent (Scouts Canada photo).

B.C. campsites tops list of desirable spots for most epic outdoor adventures

Scouters accounted for the views, proximity to water, activity options and more

Community
Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience water park at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre has been a very popular place this summer, particularly during the recent hot weather. The capacity is limited to 600 people at one time. Langley Township residents can pre-register for sessions at the water park 10 days in advance, while non-residents can do so seven days ahead of time. (Langley Township/Special to The Star)

Water park is the place to be in Aldergrove this summer

People from far beyond Aldergrove are flocking to the popular destination

  • updated 5h ago
Mercy’s missing poster. (Petsearchers Canada/Facebook)

Missing B.C. dog found after swimming 1 kilometre across Metro Vancouver river

The German shepherd rescue was discovered 10 days after going missing

Obituaries

Marta Jeklin (néé Geddert)

Jul 23rd, 2022

Rod MacKenzie

Jul 20th, 2022

Colin Dennis Brett

Jul 12th, 2022

Jacob Giesbrecht

Jul 8th, 2022

William John (Bill) Berry

Jul 4th, 2022

Wilfried Hermann Schnabel

Jun 30th, 2022

Entertainment
This image released by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures shows Teeradon “James” Supapunpinyo as Coach Ek, center, in a scene from “Thirteen Lives.” (Vince Valitutti/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures via AP)

In ‘Thirteen Lives,’ Ron Howard directs the Thai cave rescue

The actors do most of the cave diving scenes themselves

Antoinette Liebelt, a.k.a Nette performed at McBurney Plaza on Saturday, July 30. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: ‘Lower than expected’ turnout at the McBurney Plaza concert

‘Might be because of the heat,’ said organizers

Opinion

A Chilliwack Military Education Centre tank crushing cars is scheduled to be on display at the Chilliwack Fair on all three days, Aug. 5, 6 and 7, 2022. (Chilliwack Fair Facebook)

OPINION: Chilliwack Fair’s display of tank crushing cars deemed ‘insensitive’ in light of Ukraine war

Chilliwack has a proud military history but military tanks shouldn’t be crushing civilian vehicles

Organizers are already looking ahead and planning for the next jazz and arts festival coming to the village of Fort Langley in July 2023. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Jazz Fest organizers appreciative of how community came together

Biggest in its history, festival drew 60 bands, 300 musicians, and 15,000 spectators

    Life
    Wolf & Porter. Lia Crowe photography

    Bringing luxury to the table

    Wolf & Porter create magnificent bespoke pieces

    • 8h ago
    Western style fashion photographed by Darren Hull

    Wild Flower

    Fashions with a western flair

