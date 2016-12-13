- Search
New 3-day pro-rodeo ready to bust out of the gate in Langley
Dust off the cowboy boots in anticipation of stampede this Labour Day
-
-
VIDEO: Ontario woman who was known as ‘napalm girl’ helping Ukrainians settle in Canada
-
Langley Township’s final council meeting before vote ends with emotional speech from mayor
-
LETTER: Leave low-income apartment in Langley City alone
-
United by their love of a dog, two women initiate ‘hug-a-bull’ fundraiser
-
VIDEO: RCMP, ERT in standoff at Langley home
News
A ‘collective effort’ rescued a man from Alouette River in Maple Ridge on Sunday
Rescuer said it appeared a father was trying to save his son, only to end up on the river bottom
Canadian Forces Snowbirds not appearing at 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow
Snowbirds not performing after crash in Fort St. John on Tuesday, investigation into crash launched
-
VIDEO: Illegal parking at Cultus Lake causes problems for first responders
-
Canadian Border Services Agency seize ‘ghost guns’ from 2 Okanagan homes
-
Kelowna had Canada’s highest crime rate in 2021
-
Ground crews cannot access most ‘aggressive’ area of Nohomin Creek wildfire
-
Snowbirds cancel show at Penticton Peach Festival after crash
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down Saudi offer between $700M and $800M
Golfer rebuffed chance to take part in Saudi-funded LIV golf series
MLB trade deadline recap: Blue Jays land Merrifield; Soto to Padres
Teams gear up for baseball’s annual playoff run
-
Lower Mainland cyclist snags bronze at 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games
-
Marko Torenius named new Abbotsford Canucks goaltending coach
-
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity
-
Langley’s Ben Walter has been named Trinity Western University’s new men’s hockey coach
-
Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk named to Hockey Canada’s World Junior Championship roster
PODCAST: Former world figure skating champ Victor Kraatz back coaching in B.C.
TODAY IN B.C.: Skater spent 3 years in Finland teaching hockey players about power and efficiency
B.C. campsites tops list of desirable spots for most epic outdoor adventures
Scouters accounted for the views, proximity to water, activity options and more
-
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?
-
Mobility scooter ice cream man is making B.C. kids smile
-
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 31 to Aug. 6
-
Australian singer finds B.C. girl who wrote fan mail after puppy chews up letter
-
Puppy eats fan mail from B.C., now Australian children’s singer is looking for sender
Water park is the place to be in Aldergrove this summer
People from far beyond Aldergrove are flocking to the popular destination
Missing B.C. dog found after swimming 1 kilometre across Metro Vancouver river
The German shepherd rescue was discovered 10 days after going missing
Marta Jeklin (néé Geddert)
Jul 23rd, 2022
Rod MacKenzie
Jul 20th, 2022
Colin Dennis Brett
Jul 12th, 2022
Jacob Giesbrecht
Jul 8th, 2022
William John (Bill) Berry
Jul 4th, 2022
Wilfried Hermann Schnabel
Jun 30th, 2022
In ‘Thirteen Lives,’ Ron Howard directs the Thai cave rescue
The actors do most of the cave diving scenes themselves
VIDEO: ‘Lower than expected’ turnout at the McBurney Plaza concert
‘Might be because of the heat,’ said organizers
-
Winners of 2022 Fraser Valley Music Awards announced in 16 categories
-
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89
-
From Mendes to New Kids, concert cancellations prove a costly gamble for fans
-
PHOTOS: Gone Country benefit concert raises record $842,000 in Cloverdale
-
Langley artists’ song on mental health recently awarded
OPINION: Chilliwack Fair’s display of tank crushing cars deemed ‘insensitive’ in light of Ukraine war
Chilliwack has a proud military history but military tanks shouldn’t be crushing civilian vehicles
LETTER: Jazz Fest organizers appreciative of how community came together
Biggest in its history, festival drew 60 bands, 300 musicians, and 15,000 spectators
Bringing luxury to the table
Wolf & Porter create magnificent bespoke pieces
Wild Flower
Fashions with a western flair
