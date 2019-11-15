A local way to buy your next car: Today’s Drive

Black Press Media’s new auto listings site has thousands of new and used vehicles available near you

There’s a new, local way to shop for a car in Western Canada, with the help of Black Press Media’s more than 80 community news publications.

Today’s Drive connects shoppers with thousands of new and used vehicles from various local auto dealers in one location, so you can see exactly what’s available where. Searches can be made locally or across an entire province.

You’ll find information on the make, model, year, price, photos, trim, colour and class from participating dealerships, with inventory updated automatically in real-time. You’ll also find the latest auto news and a wealth of car reviews.

Search, browse and buy the right vehicle for you on Today’s Drive.