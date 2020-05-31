Adrian’s at the Airport move delayed again

This time, the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame, owner of Langley restaurant says

Old and new: Adrian’s at the Airport restaurant (left) is located very close to its new premises at the Langley airport (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

When he starts explaining the latest delay in moving Adrian’s at the Airport into a new home next door, restaurant owner Demetre Exarhopoulos starts laughing.

His relocation into new premises in the new Langley Airport terminal building next door was already about a year behind schedule.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, bringing with it restrictions designed to prevent close contact on construction sites.

“They are working one trade at a time,” Exarhopoulos told the Langley Advance Times.

Plumbers, drywallers and painters now have to take turns rather than work simultaneously, something that has moved back the relocation another “two months, maybe,” he estimated.

“In a sense, it has been a blessing in disguise,” Exarhopoulos commented, because his business took a nose-dive during the lockdown that limited Andrea’s to take-out customers only.

Now that he can, as of this Friday, have sit-down customers, moving to roomier and more expensive premises will be less of a challenge.

Originally, the plan was to have the restaurant relocated into new premises in the new Langley Airport terminal building last October, but a series of construction setbacks got in the way.

Builder Ron Madsen cited a number of unexpected developments, including the imposition by the U.S. of tariffs on steel that held up deliveries, and waits for permits from Langley Township.

Madsen’s RDM Enterprises Group is building the new facility, and an RDM division, Pacific Aircraft Services, owns the building and will lease it out.

Once it moves, Adrian’s will be operating in much larger premises, almost double the size of the current building, an aging two-storey wood former flight school that will be torn down once the move is complete.

It’s new home is part of a $10 million 55,000 sq-ft three-storey combination building, with larger administration offices, and a new airport control tower rising another two storeys above it.

Originally built by the federal Department of Transport in 1938, the Langley airport was controlled by the Department of National Defence and enhanced for the Royal Canadian Air Force for use as a relief field in the early 1940s.

After the Second World War, the Department of Transport resumed ownership and leased the airport to the Township of Langley. In 1954, the facility was licensed to operate as a municipal airport and in 1967 it was purchased by the Township.



