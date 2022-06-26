Aerial display unveiling: Look to the skies in downtown Langley

City and business association install new overhead artistic exhibit in McBurney Plaza this week

Dozens of colourful umbrellas, hanging upside down in McBurney Plaza, served as a unique aerial art display last summer. Now, a new display is being installed this week. (CK Wright Photography/Special to Langley Advance Times)

On the heels of last year’s highly popular summer aerial umbrella display in McBurney Plaza, Langley City and the local merchants group are rolling out something new next week.

An effort has been made to make the display even more “impactful” than the 2021 exhibit, said Teri James, executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA).

“The umbrella display that the City provided last year was absolutely wonderful and drew many people to the downtown, but we wanted to up the ante so to speak,” said James.

“Imagine our delight when the City was eager to partner with us to create an even more intriguing display.”

This year’s display, scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, June 29, will remain on display until mid-September, and according to James it promises to wow the crowds and create a unique experience in the heart of downtown Langley.

She is excited to see the outcome.

McBurney Plaza was revitalized in 2013, after council designated it an “important public space that needed to be preserved,” said James.

Councillor Rudy Storteboom, Langley City liaison to the DLBA, was around for that decision almost a decade ago.

“McBurney Plaza is a well-used and beautiful public space in our community that can be enjoyed by everyone. An aerial display just adds to the enchantment, and we were happy to partner with the DLBA to bring this year’s display to fruition,” he said.

This year, McBurney Plaza will be the location of six free, family events throughout July and August, further enhancing the appeal of the plaza, said DLBA chair Carole Ward.

Among upcoming events downtown, there’s a City Summer Beats event Saturday, July 16, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Douglas Park Spirit Square bandshell; the McBurney Plaza Summer Series from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays July 9, 23, 30, and Aug. 6; Arts Alive on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Fork & Finger food festival on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

She called the overhead aerial display “icing on the cake,” noting it will officially be unveiled with a small event in McBurney Plaza on Monday, July 4, at 10 a.m.

“We are confident that this will pave the way for unique aerial displays in McBurney Plaza for years to come,” said Ward.

For more information about upcoming events in downtown Langley, people can visit www.downtownlangley.com.

