Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (Black Press files)

Alberta premier ramps up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

No more electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s escalating protests against B.C.’s plan to introduce new regulations on heavy oil transport to the Pacific coast are premature, B.C. Premier John Horgan says.

Notley’s latest threat is to refuse B.C. electricity sales in response to the Horgan governement’s continued opposition to the federally approved Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Speaking after a phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Notley said she is suspending talks on electricity sharing, a move that could cost B.C. $500 million a year in sales from its hydro grid.

Notley said that amount does not include possible purchases from the Site C dam, and she will have more to say about that later.

“This is just the beginning,” Notley told reporters in Edmonton.

Horgan said Thursday the latest announcement by B.C. to consult on new oil regulations is within B.C.’s jurisdiction.

“I spoke with Ms. Notley yesterday, and we have consulted with the Alberta government as well as the federal government on our intentions,” Horgan said at a school construction announcement in the Okanagan. “We have an intentions paper we’re putting forward asking the public to give us feedback on how we can best protect what’s important, and I don’t see what the problem is.”

RELATED: Trudeau says ‘that pipeline is going to get built’

RELATED: B.C. unveils plan for new bitumen restrictions

With industrial power demand down and Site C, a third dam under construction on the Peace River, the B.C. government is hoping to sell hydroelectric power to Alberta to help it shift from coal to renewables.

Former B.C. energy minister Bill Bennett pitched the idea to federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr in 2016, seeking federal infrastructure funds to help build a second electricity grid connection between the two provinces.

That would cost $1 billion, but would provide backup power for solar and wind projects that Alberta Notley has indicated she would like to build there.

Previous story
WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley entrepreneur relocates businesses from village to City

Just Posted

‘Everybody out here has some form of mental illness’

Homeless in Langley City discuess link between mental health and lack of shelter

Jail for man who accessed child porn on Christmas Eve

The 61-year-old was sentenced to 90 days jail for Langley incident

Police actions justified in incident involving death of Const. John Davidson, IIO says

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

Puppy love at Giants game

Langley Animal Protection Society and Vancouver Giants both win at Langley Events Centre

VIDEO: De Jong brings last-minute rally to home turf in quest for Liberal leadership

On the eve of a three-day vote for the new BC Liberal boss, a candidate visited Langley Wednesday.

Puppy love at Giants game

Langley Animal Protection Society and Vancouver Giants both win at Langley Events Centre

Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

A Kamloops judge found a ex-Mountie guilty of assaulting five boys in the late 1970s and early ’80s

UPDATE: Mother pushes child out of way of pickup truck that hit bus stop in Maple Ridge

Mother and son from Mission taken to hospital.

Aldergrove Kodiaks volunteer award to Steve Muller

10 years of outstanding services as Aldergrove Kodiaks’ public address and play by play announcer

Aldergrove Kodiaks hungry for a win

Kodiaks junior hockey team in tough for playoffs after 5-6 loss to Pilots

Province marks 40th anniversary of BC Games

The games, which began in 1978, are returning to Kamloops for a third time

Alberta premier ramps up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

No more electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Fentanyl increasingly found in drugs in Downtown Eastside: study

News comes after it was announced fentanyl was linked to 81% of fatal overdoses in B.C. last year

Most Read

  • Alberta premier ramps up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

    No more electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says