Aldergrove Credit Union grows

The Aldergrove Credit Union (ACU) reported a solid year of growth again this past year.

The ACU’s annual general meeting brought together over 100 members on May 9 to Bradner Hall.

At the meeting, the Credit Union reported on a strong year of financial results and introduced a new Board member.

ACU reported a strong year of growth for 2017 with asset growth of 8% from last year. This growth takes the Credit Union’s total assets under administration, including the financial planning division, to over $865 million.

ACU also shared $1.153 million with their members through its unique memberSHARE Loyalty Program and invested nearly $200,000 in their communities through the Community Giving Program.

“We have a dedicated team, who worked either directly with our members or behind the scenes, to thank for our success,” says Aldergrove Credit Union CEO Gus K. Hartl. “We believe helping people and building our communities comes first. Our culture reflects this philosophy and we’re fortunate to have a team of committed and compassionate staff who are always willing to go the extra mile to help our members.”

Hartl also announced that Aldergrove Credit Union’s service area will expand to Mission with the opening of a new branch in early 2019. The branch, which is currently under construction and will be located at Heritage Park Marketplace in Mission’s College Heights neighbourhood.

“Expanding to this new area will provide opportunities for future growth,” Hartl says.

Board Nomination Committee Chair Terry Metcalfe announced the appointment of new Director Doug Sweeting, who was elected by acclamation. Sweeting fills the position vacated by Tim Williams, who did not seek re-election earlier this year. Williams was recognized for his valuable leadership and dedicated service to the Board and to its communities.

“The Board continues to evolve as we welcome fresh eyes and ears to our table,” says Hartl. “I would like to express my gratitude to the entire Board of Directors for their guidance, dedication and commitment to building this great organization.”

About Aldergrove Credit Union

Aldergrove Credit Union is a financial service cooperative located in the heart of the Fraser Valley. ACU offers personal and commercial banking, insurance and financial planning solutions to their members and clients in the communities of Langley, Aldergrove, Abbotsford and Mission. The credit union has approximately 120 staff serving 18,000 members and operates six branches, three insurance offices, and three financial planning offices.

For more information, visit https://www.aldergrovecu.ca.