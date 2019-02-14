Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

Amazon will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search.

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the nearly $3 billion in tax incentives Amazon was promised. The Seattle-based Amazon had planned to bring 25,000 jobs to New York, and spend $2.5 billion building its offices.

“We are disappointed to have reached this conclusion — we love New York,” the company said in a blog post , adding that it has 5,000 workers in the city and plans to grow those teams.

Amazon said Thursday it does not plan to look for another location at this time, and will continue to build out offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

READ MORE: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s private power vision shows up as big charge to hydro bills

Just Posted

Another snowy blast of winter due to arrive in the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected

McCulley keen to play for Thunder in Langley

The former Junior Shamrock was chosen in the first round of the WLA draft.

Aldergrove fire false alarm: ‘just smoke from the crematorium’

Reports of a structure fire at Station Road and Fraser Highway were called in Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Kwantlen artist unveils ‘highlight’ of his career at Ruskin Dam

Kwantlen artist Brandon Gabriel designed six panels that adorn the Ruskin Dam.

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

UPDATED: Suspect in alleged groping of girl, 7, turns himself in

A man made sexually explicit comments to the girl while she was riding the train with her mom

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Health Canada needs to provide information to the public about the safer-opioids review, Leslie McBain says

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. couple wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Port Alberni husband and wife plan to put money aside for children and grandchildren

5 to start your day

A new report says BC Hydro forced to misspend billions, another snowfall warning in effect and more

Most Read