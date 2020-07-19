B.C. government partners with Plenty & Grace Co. to develop regional food hub in Surrey

The facility helps small Fraser Valley producers and processors sell goods in markets outside B.C.

Producers and processors in Surrey and the Fraser Valley can now develop and grow their processing businesses at the newly opened Plenty & Grace Food Hub & Innovation Centre.

B.C.’s food and beverage processing has grown significantly in the last year, and we are working hard to build on that success, said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture.

“This facility creates economic opportunities for farmers, primary producers and food processors in the Fraser Valley,” Popham explained. “This builds on our government’s work over the last three years to build a truly resilient food system as we restart our economy from COVID-19.”

The B.C. government has partnered with Plenty & Grace Co. Ltd. to develop the third regional food hub operating in the province.

The Surrey hub joins Commissary Connect in Vancouver and the Sea to Forest Food Hub in Port Alberni in the BC Food Hub Network.

The Province committed $750,000 for the development of this new food hub.

The Plenty & Grace Food Hub & Innovation Centre will primarily support the production of plant-based value-added products.

READ MORE: LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Tiny hybrids can add stunning colour to the garden

The commercial processing facility is certified by the Canadian Food and Inspection Agency and will help local, small- to medium-sized producers and processors sell their goods in local markets and retail outlets, as well as markets outside of British Columbia.

Services offered at the facility include co-packing, food business consulting, research, lab analytics, distribution and B.C. ingredient sourcing.

Rhonda Driediger, Plenty & Grace client and owner of Driediger Farms in Langley Township said the hub fills a much-needed manufacturing gap here in the Fraser Valley, and is very excited to be participating in this new venture.

The BC Food Hub Network is part of the Province’s Feed BC initiative, increasing the use of B.C. food and bringing more opportunities to all aspects of B.C.’s food system.

Through the Buy BC Partnership Program, the Province provides $2 million annually to help farmers and processors grow and succeed locally.

People can find out more at www2.gov.bc.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AgricultureFoodFraser ValleyLangley