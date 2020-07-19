Rhonda Driediger of Langley U-Pick Driediger Farms is a BC Food Hub supporter. (Langley Advance Times files)

B.C. government partners with Plenty & Grace Co. to develop regional food hub in Surrey

The facility helps small Fraser Valley producers and processors sell goods in markets outside B.C.

Producers and processors in Surrey and the Fraser Valley can now develop and grow their processing businesses at the newly opened Plenty & Grace Food Hub & Innovation Centre.

B.C.’s food and beverage processing has grown significantly in the last year, and we are working hard to build on that success, said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture.

“This facility creates economic opportunities for farmers, primary producers and food processors in the Fraser Valley,” Popham explained. “This builds on our government’s work over the last three years to build a truly resilient food system as we restart our economy from COVID-19.”

The B.C. government has partnered with Plenty & Grace Co. Ltd. to develop the third regional food hub operating in the province.

The Surrey hub joins Commissary Connect in Vancouver and the Sea to Forest Food Hub in Port Alberni in the BC Food Hub Network.

The Province committed $750,000 for the development of this new food hub.

The Plenty & Grace Food Hub & Innovation Centre will primarily support the production of plant-based value-added products.

READ MORE: LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Tiny hybrids can add stunning colour to the garden

The commercial processing facility is certified by the Canadian Food and Inspection Agency and will help local, small- to medium-sized producers and processors sell their goods in local markets and retail outlets, as well as markets outside of British Columbia.

Services offered at the facility include co-packing, food business consulting, research, lab analytics, distribution and B.C. ingredient sourcing.

Rhonda Driediger, Plenty & Grace client and owner of Driediger Farms in Langley Township said the hub fills a much-needed manufacturing gap here in the Fraser Valley, and is very excited to be participating in this new venture.

The BC Food Hub Network is part of the Province’s Feed BC initiative, increasing the use of B.C. food and bringing more opportunities to all aspects of B.C.’s food system.

Through the Buy BC Partnership Program, the Province provides $2 million annually to help farmers and processors grow and succeed locally.

People can find out more at www2.gov.bc.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AgricultureFoodFraser ValleyLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Just Posted

B.C. government partners with Plenty & Grace Co. to develop regional food hub in Surrey

The facility helps small Fraser Valley producers and processors sell goods in markets outside B.C.

VIDEO: Langley charity holds bi-weekly Zoom concerts

West Coast Youth Music Society features youth performing live in new Virtual Melody videos

Swim club disapointed by Langley Township decision to keep pools closed

Members of Langley Olympians Swim Club now practicing at Al Anderson pool in Langley City

LETTER: Opposed to taxpayers funding religious schools

If parents want a child educated on religion, that should be left up to them to pay for it – readers

MP gets a look at the Blaauw Eco Forest in Langley

Tako van Popta returned to his alma mater

Glacier sightseeing bus rolls in the Alberta Rockies killing 3 and injuring others

Cpl. Leigh Drinkwater said there were 27 people on the bus when it crashed

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when its ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Off-duty Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson

Incident occurred on Baker Street on July 16

Virtual Shambhala Music Festival postponed due to allegations of sexual violence

Postponement announced following sexual violence allegations made against performer Billy Kenny

Lockdown fatigue, ‘invincibility’ causing more COVID-19 infections in young people

Multiple provinces, including B.C., show an increase in COVID-19 infections in the 20-29 age group

Mother of Prince George teen missing for two years thinks he might be in the Fraser Valley

Phyllis Fleury has heard tips her son Colten is in Chilliwack or Abbotsford

Vancouver Island RCMP arrest man in connection to alleged sexual offences

Mounties had asked for public’s help in case

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

Most Read