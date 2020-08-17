Black Press Media’s new real estate platform helps you Find. Love. Live. that new home

New web portal launches for Langley and Abbotsford but watch for it to expand in the coming months

Need an agent who knows the community?

Or, is it time to look for a new place to live, but you don’t know what’s on the market?

Whatever the real estate need for residents in the communities of Langley (including Aldergrove) and Abbotsford, there’s a new way to do that one-stop-shopping – by visiting Today’s Home.

The slogan for the site is “Find. Love. Live.”

“We want people to find their dream home, love it, and live in it,” said group publisher Lisa Farquharson, responsible for the Langley Advance Times, Aldergrove Star, and Real Estate Weekly (REW).

Building on the success of a Black Press Media portal called Today’s Drive – for the search of all things motor vehicle – Today’s Home brings the same wealth of knowledge and local expertise to the search for a home, be it buying, selling, or even just daydreaming about what changes you can make in the future.

Search hundreds of listings that local real estate agents have available.

The listings cover properties around the region, from a one-bedroom, one-bath condo in for $339,900 to million-dollar acreages throughout the area South of the Fraser and beyond.

Click on a listing, and see not only the realtor handling the property sale, but links to his or her other listings and social media feeds. With the click of a mouse, take a virtual tour of the property, find the property’s walking score, and learn about nearby amenities.

There’s links available to schedule a showing, or send the agent a comment or question.

RELATED: Real estate sales spike in Langley in July

Want to share a listing? When you click on the share button, you will actually send an attractive digital flyer of the prospective property, not just a link.

There’s even a button to help determine how much you have to spend, courtesy of the convenient mortgage calculator.

Plus, scroll down the page on Today’s Home and find a list of expert local real estate professionals who can answer questions or help with that home sale, Farquharson explained.

Today’s Home offers the advantage of the massive reach that Black Press Media has built throughout Western Canada with its network of community newspapers and online products. That allows the public to tailor real estate searches based on location, price, and other key factors while allowing real estate professionals to gain unprecedented audience reach with their listings.

Today’s Home will dovetail into the media company’s existing print real estate publications.

“Black Press Media has real estate solutions in print and now we can add in the digital component,” Farquharson said.

The new site currently covers Langley and Abbotsford. But, in the coming weeks and months, watch for the Today’s Home expansion to other communities in the Black Press Media network.

RELATED: Canadian Real Estate Association says July marked a record high for home sales

“This fall, we will be moving into the rest of the Lower Mainland and parts of the Island,” Farquharson explained.

And soon Today’s Home will be scaled up to cover the rest of British Columbia, as well as communities in Alberta and the Yukon.

Watch for expansion of the Today’s Home platform in the near future, she added. That will come as Black Press Media adds a new component – the development community. Developers will be able to reach a huge audience when their projects are ready for presentation.

For information on Today’s Home, contact group publisher Lisa Farquharson at 604-994-1020 or via email.

Happy house hunting!

READ MORE: Open houses resume, but the home-buying pastime has drastically changed

Real estate

Group publisher Lisa Farquharson has overseen the launch of Today’s Home a new online platform from Black Press Media. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Langley Nordstrom Rack opening in September

