Business association says Cruise-In can pay dividends

By Frank Bucholtz/Special to Aldergrove Star

The continued success of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In in Aldergrove can pay dividends for Aldergrove businesses.

Aldergrove Business Association president Derrick Pelley, who is new to his role (as are many other members of the ABA board), said it was really encouraging to meet with the Cruise-In board several weeks ago.

The volunteers on the Cruise-In board expressed a desire to work with Aldergrove businesses and take advantage of partnerships with the ABA.

“I look at it this way, with the fair and Cruise-In, Aldergrove has Christmas twice. It is a gift to the local business community. It is really up to businesses as to what they make of it,” Pelley said.

Organizers of the huge charity car show have given parking passes to employees of businesses in the downtown area, so that should alleviate any challenges in getting to work on the day of the show.

The ABA, which had dwindled to a very small membership because of the inability to meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, has since grown to 47 members, and held a lunch and social gathering on Aug. 29.

Pelley is confident that with the advent of in-person meetings and other plans to assist Aldergrove businesses, the ABA will continue to grow.

There were plans for a vendor showcase at a Fraser Highway parking lot part of the way along the vehicle display area during the Cruise-In, but unfortunately things did not work out.

ABA secretary-treasurer Jenny Hinch’s business, Lucid Water, is located on Fraser Highway in the display area. It will be inaccessible to vehicle traffic on the day of Cruise-In, but she feels confident some of the thousands of visitors to Aldergrove will take the time to learn what goods and services are available in the town.

“I know some businesses will have to shut down, but there will be a chance to reach out to potential customers,” she said.

The ABA hopes local businesses will consider the benefits of being part of a local business organization. Fees are fixed for the remainder of this year and all of 2023, so it is a good time to join, Hinch said.

For information about the Cruise-In is available online.

