B.C. is investigating possible money laundering in Lower Mainland casinos. (Black Press files)

Cash rules tightened for B.C. casinos

Gamblers must report source for buy-ins of $10,000 and up

New rules are in effect for B.C. casinos to keep track of high rollers.

Effective Wednesday, all cash, bank drafts and certified cheque buy-ins worth $10,000 or more have to be accompanied by a receipt showing the financial institution, branch number and account number the money came from. B.C. Lottery Corporation says the rule also applies to a series of transactions by any player totalling more than $10,000 over a 24-hour period.

An investigation is triggered if the player won’t provide the information or gives information that is “clearly suspicious,” BCLC said in a statement.

The new rule is in addition to the detailed identification casino staff collect on customers spending more than $10,000. It is one of the interim recommendations provided by Peter German, an expert on money laundering hired last year by B.C. Attorney General David Eby to review the security at B.C. casinos. An earlier review discovered several suspicious transactions, including $13.5 million in $20 bills accepted at the River Rock Casino in Richmond in 2015.

German, a lawyer and former deputy commissioner of the RCMP, is expected to submit his final report this spring.

Previous story
Business is good for Langley alpaca farm
Next story
B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Just Posted

Plenty of crimes committed on Dec. 8 in Langley

Langley RCMP release photos of suspects involved in thefts of all kinds

Aldergrove Regional Park remains closed from ice storms

Dog off-leash is now open but Metro Parks warns that trails still unsafe

Keian’s Toy Drive breaks records with 4,000 toys delivered to sick children

People’s kindness and generosirty inspires Blundells to keep their son’s legacy going

Aldergrove police raid nets stolen cars, drugs

A Maple Ridge man was arrested by Langley RCMP in Abbotsford.

Cloverdale’s KPU Tech teaches farriers a century-old craft

Tour Kwantlen’s Farrier Barn, where farrier students learn their hands-on trade

VIDEO: Baby goats spared in Abbotsford farm fire

Trio of ‘goatel’ guests check out just in time

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandle

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson won’t seek reelection

The three-term mayor has been in office since 2008

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

B.C. man still fighting for his life after feds botch mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak says his social insurance number was mistakenly put on his mother’s death certificate

Cash rules tightened for B.C. casinos

Gamblers must report source for buy-ins of $10,000 and up

Suspect sought after man threatened with scissors on SkyTrain

Victim said he looked up and saw a man standing over him, uttering threats

Most Read