CHAMBER WEEK: Meet the Langley chamber team

The crew at the Langley chamber bring years of experience to bear.

A search is underway for the perfect administrative assistant to augment the staff at Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. While that quest is underway, the team consists of four people with a vast array of talents and years of experience in the chamber realm, said executive director Colleen Clark, who came aboard in 2016.

During Chamber of Commerce Week, running Feb. 19 to 23, Clark took the chance to introduce herself and the rest of the team.

Meet the team

Personal messages from each of the staff:

Colleen Clark

My name is Colleen Clark and I am very proud to be the executive director of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce.

I started in Langley in June of 2016, coming from a small coastal community chamber.

As the executive director, I manage all aspects of the chamber, from public policy, government advocacy, volunteers, staff and membership.

Contact me to discuss your business concerns, potential partnerships, or how you can get further involved with your chamber.

I can be reached at 604-371-3770 or colleen@langleychamber.com.”

Kristi Maier

Hi, my name is Kristi Maier and my role at the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is member relations coordinator.

It is my responsibility to foster relationships with our current or prospective members, to enrich our members’ experiences, and to encourage members to play an active role in our chamber to maximize their return on investment.

I strive to gain and maintain an awareness of our members so that I can match information and opportunities with the appropriate businesses.

I coordinate all retention, engagement, and education plans for the chamber.

If you are thinking of joining the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, please don’t hesitate to send me an email membership@langleychamber.com. I look forward to helping your business grow!

Lori Watts

Hi, my name is Lori and I am the manager of financial services with the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce.

I am responsible for the chamber’s accounts receivable and accounts payables – my role description is short and sweet, just like me!

I have been with the chamber for 17 and a half years.

If you have any questions about your membership dues or invoices, call me at the chamber office: 604-371-3770 or accounts@langleychamber.com.

Jaclyn Van Den Berg

Hi, my name is Jaclyn Van Den Berg, and I am the events and communications coordinator (a.k.a. Event Ninja) with the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce.

I am responsible for the management of all chamber events from the early planning stages to the day of coordination and all promotion in between.

I am the chamber’s social media manager and am the voice behind all our social networks including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

I also coordinate The Chamber Voice newsletter, and I am responsible for all our email marketing. I also take care of our member sponsorship opportunities and promotional programs.

I have been with the chamber for 11 years this February.

If you have any questions about Chamber events or member promotional opportunities, I’m your girl! Email me at events@langleychamber.com.

I look forward to connecting with you soon.