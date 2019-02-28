Changes planned for former Vector helicopter facility at Langley airport

Work and staff are being relocated from Richmond

Changes to the former Vector Aerospace helicopter repair and maintenance facility in Langley will go beyond the new StandardAero sign by the front entrance of the massive structure at 56 Avenue and 216 Street

New owner StandardAero, which bought Vector from Airbus Helicopters in late 2017, has announced plans to wind down operations at another facility in Richmond by this June and to shift some of the work to the Langley plant and the main StandardAero operation in Winnipeg.

StandardAero CEO Russell Ford said the company aims to create three centres of excellence at its operations in Langley, Winnipeg and Summerside, P.E.I., for helicopter airframe and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul.

“We want to combine capabilities in locations that make the best collective sense for our company and also to provide the best services for our customers, with the least amount of disruption,” Ford said.

“While the workforce in our Richmond facility will shrink over time, we expect to expand and grow our workforce in Langley, Winnipeg and Summerside.”

Employees will have opportunities to explore other positions within the company or receive relocation assistance to find jobs inside or outside of StandardAero, a company press release said.

READ MORE: SLIDE SHOW: a new home for advanced helicopter facility in Langley

In 2017, the 84,000 sq. ft. four-storey tall building opened to handle a wide range of major helicopter repairs, inspections and overhauls, including rebuilds and refurbishments, airframe and avionic refits and upgrades and custom interiors and modifications.

Originally announced in February, 2012, construction ground to a halt after Vector and the builders deadlocked over some requested design changes.

Vector said the changes were covered by the contract, which set a fixed price for the project and allowed for alterations.

After the dispute went to court, a B.C. Supreme Court judge issued an order turning the partly-built facility over to Vector.

Prior to the Vector purchase, StandardAero had 1,200 employees at its largest site in Winnipeg and 3,400 employees world-wide.

StandardAero is one of the world’s largest independent providers of aviation services, including engine and airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, engineering , interior completions and paint applications.

Customers include business and general aviation, airline, military, helicopter, components and energy markets.