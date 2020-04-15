Private liquor stores get extended hours until July 15. (Black Press files)

COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Early hours aimed at seniors, delivery sales also allowed

The B.C. government has issued a temporary order allowing private liquor and wine stores to open as early as 7 a.m., to reduce congestion and give older people a shopping opportunity like grocery stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liquor stores can operate between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. if they choose to, until July 15, with delivery services allowed to purchase on behalf of customers during the same hours. The regulation applies to private liquor stores, licensee retail stores, wine stores, specialty and liquor manufacturers with onsite stores. The extended hours also apply to rural agency stores.

The move comes after provincially-owned B.C. Liquor Stores reduced hours and closed stores on Sundays in late March, citing staffing and sanitation limitations that required staff to limit the numbre of people in the store. Private and public stores have installed clear plastic shields at checkouts, and followed grocery stores in suspending use of reusable bags, returning to the familiar plastic.

RELATED: B.C. Liquor Stores closing on Sundays as sales soar

RELATED: Here are B.C.’s essential services ordered for COVID-19

Sales at B.C. government stores were up 40 per cent in March, as bars were ordered to close and restaurants were mainly restricted to take-out and delivery. B.C. Liquor Stores were included in the province’s essential service list, along with cannabis stores.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How a Langley company went from making plastic food containers to medical grade face shields in less than a week

Just Posted

Langley non-profits in midst of a volunteer ‘crisis’ due to COVID-19 fallout

Volunteers Bureau president says seniors centre, food bank, and shelters in need of help

Aldergrove’s self-isolating families give to food bank through doorstep donations

The early April initiative allowed locals to do good while in self-isolation, thanks to Jodi Steeves

How a Langley company went from making plastic food containers to medical grade face shields in less than a week

Packright CEO Colin Chiu called it an ‘aggressive’ change

Orange tulips bloom for Liberation 75 in Langley Township

7,500 bulbs were planted to honour residents who served during the Second World War

Langley ballet dancer remains optimistic after COVID-19 closes national show

Brendan Saye was readying to star in Romeo and Juliet on a Toronto stage

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

Indoor gyms and fitness facilities must close immediately in Fraser Health region

Order announced after gyms found not complying with social distancing, enhanced cleaning

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Hiker warns of man, naked and acting erratically, at rail bridge near Hope

A hike April 8 ended with family scrambling down a hill and running for their vehicles

COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Early hours aimed at seniors, delivery sales also allowed

B.C. police nab impaired driver in golf cart

Police found the man driving in Delta early Tuesday morning wearing a bathrobe and slippers

Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

The agency is suspending camping, group activities and events across the country

Most Read