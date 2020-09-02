B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson in his legislature office, Feb. 13, 2020. Wilkinson has been calling for deferred sales tax payments to be waived to help businesses recover from COVID-19. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Employer health tax payments delayed to end of 2020

There will be no further extension for businesses to remit payment of B.C.’s provincial sales tax, carbon tax, motor fuel tax, tobacco tax and hotel tax due to COVID-19, the finance ministry says.

Opposition MLAs have called for a waiver or further deferral of provincial taxes to give businesses more time to recover from the coronavirus pandemic effects on operations, after payments were deferred March 23. But the payment deadline remains Sept. 30, Finance Minister Carole James confirmed in a statement Sept. 2.

James is preparing to present the NDP government’s plan for its $1.5 billion business recovery fund, and waiving some of the tax payments was an option that is no longer on the table.

“These administrative deferrals are not being extended further,” the ministry said. “Businesses were never able to spend taxes collected from customers such as PST, but delaying tax remittances removed an administrative burden from potentially short-staffed businesses during the beginning of the pandemic.”

Instalment payments for the NDP government’s new employer health tax on payrolls have been further extended, with the next ones due Dec. 31, Jan. 31 and Feb. 28 of next year.

RELATED: Help businesses outlast COVID-19, Board of Trade says

RELATED: September business rent due as federal supplement ends

While carbon tax payments are due, the next scheduled increase in the B.C. carbon tax has been delayed a second time. Carbon tax will go from $40 to $45 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent in April 2021, a year later than originally planned, and then rise again to $50 per tonne in April 2022.

The finance ministry, wrestling with a deficit estimated at $13.5 billion for the current year, has put off planned tax changes, including the end of a PST exemption for sweetened carbonated beverages. That is now to take effect April 2021, along with new PST registration and collection requirements for e-commerce businesses located outside B.C.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MR MIKES in Langley hosts community barbecue to benefit local non-profit

Just Posted

COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memeorial Hospital declared over

Three patients tested positive; all are recovering at home

Langley theatre presents The First Five Years; its first live show in six months

Two-person production runs at Theatre in the Country from Sept. 10 to 26

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Fest expands for upcoming drive-in event in Langley

Eleven vendors will be at Christian Life Assembly on Sept. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Langley real estate sales shoot up in August

Detached house sales were up more than 50 per cent

Abbotsford artist’s work included at West Fine Art Show

Tony Mayo takes part in exhibit Sept. 18 to 20 in Langley

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

Langley hospital coronavirus outbreak declared over

COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Employer health tax payments delayed to end of 2020

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

One dead following overnight crash in Massey Tunnel

Police say a 61-year-old woman from Richmond died in the crash and two others were seriously injured

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for racist vandals

“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?”

Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths

VIDEO: Abbotsford hockey fans celebrate Vancouver Canucks playoff win

#SouthFraserCellies take over Abbotsford’s South Fraser Way on Tuesday night, game six on Thursday

Most Read