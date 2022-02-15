COVID is taking a toll on businesses, but chamber is optimistic about the future

President of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce shares message of hope

Ken Dennis is the current president of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

We are excited and optimistic about the future, and believe that 2022 will start to see a lot of renewed hope as we continue to navigate COVID-19.

We know that this pandemic has taken a toll on our business community, but we will continue to act as a conduit for information and support.

The shop local movement couldn’t be more important than it is right now. Local businesses strengthen our communities, build resilience, and foster innovation. They create jobs; support local charities, contribute significantly to our tax base and re-circulate the dollars they make, many times locally by supporting their neighbours and friends.

For a list of local businesses that you can support, check out our GLCC EATS and SHOP, on our website.

We are happy to welcome Angie Quaale with Well Seasoned, Dan Collins with Inclusion Langley Society, Jack Nicholson with Otter Co-op, and Joshua Peters with the New Car Dealers Association of BC to the board of directors.

RELATED: CHAMBER WEEK – Working to reduce COVID fatigue

and

READ MORE: When the economy rebounds, so will the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, secretary-treasurer predicts

Thank you for supporting our community.

Being a chamber member not only gives you tangible benefits, but it gives you amazing opportunities to promote your business and attend our events to network with other business individuals.

I encourage you to reach out and see how the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce can benefit you.

I am honoured to be the president of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of the board, we look forward to serving the Langley community.

The GLCC continues to always advocate at all levels of government for positive policy changes to the business community.

Ken Dennis president,

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce

LangleyLocal Business