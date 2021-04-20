Envision Financial giving away $1 million to help communities thrive

Envision Financial has launched a contest of sorts, called Simple Generosity, that allows families to win upwards of $2,500 in the next few weeks. (Envision Financial/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Langley-based credit union is launching a $1-million generosity program.

Envision Financial, a division of the Willoughby-based First West Credit Union, will offer grants to recipients in four key areas: family, community, education, and business.

The $1-million program, dubbed Simple Generosity, is an effort to celebrate and encourage local economy and individual resilience, said Angela Brown, the head of brand engagement for the credit union.

“Throughout our organization’s history, we’ve been able to find unique ways to support our communities and the people who call them home, just as we do,” Brown said.

“On the heels of one of the most challenging years in recent memory, we feel this program is an evolution of this support and another way that we can continue to use our financial cooperative’s organizational strength as a catalyst to help our communities thrive.”

The first phase of the campaign helps families get further ahead, she explained, noting Envision has already awarded $49,000 to individuals and non-profits.

Applications remain open for this component of what they’ve dubbed a “contest” until May 17 and people who would like to participate can do so by commenting on the Simple Generosity posts on Envision Financial’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

To enter, commenters will be asked to tell Envision about the good things that their family does to thrive together.

“What good things help your family thrive together? Maybe you love to camp and take road trips. Or game night and Sunday brunch might be what brings you joy. Tell us your story and you could win…” Brown said.

Some contenders have already shared their desire to renovate their home, save for a getaway with grandparents, fence off the backyard, build a family garden, or travel with the kids.

Comments throughout the campaign, which are selected by a review panel as “inspiring ideas,” will receive a surprise for their family, valued at up to $2,500.

Plus, their idea will inspire more donations to community organizations, Brown said.

Envision Financial will continue supporting the $1-million giving campaign going all year.

· Thriving Communities, May 25 to July 31

· Thriving Minds: Lifelong learning, Aug. 10 to Sept. 23

· Thriving Businesses, Oct. 4 to Nov. 29

For more information, please visit envisionfinancial.ca/generosity.

RECENT: First West Foundation marks 25 years of helping the community

READ MORE: Envision Financial grants $420,486 to 33 Lower Mainland charities, nine of which are based in Langley

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley