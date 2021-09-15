Envision is holding a shredding event in Langley on Saturday.

Envision helps fight ID theft and hunger in Langley

Shredding event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Willoughby this Saturday

Envision is combating identity theft through Shred It and Forget It event this weekend.

Envision Financial, a division of Langley-based First West Credit Union, is taking a stand against identity theft at its upcoming shredding event this Saturday at the Willoughby branch.

People are encouraged to bring their confidential papers and documents for shredding, all while supporting your local food bank, said communications manager Josh Juhlke.

It’s been 10 years since Envision Financial hosted its first Shred It and Forget It event — and still —identity theft continues to be one of the most common types of financial fraud, he said.

It is as important as ever to educate consumers on ways to protect themselves from becoming victims.

This event will feature complimentary on-site shredding services with a cash (minimum $10) or non-perishable food donation to the Full Cupboard – Envision Financial’s signature community cause to raise food, funds, and awareness for local food banks.

Shredding services will be provided by Iron Mountain, a data and records management company and long-term partner of Envision Financial.

The event runs Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Envision Financial at 20193 64th Ave.

