Facebook says outages due to ‘server configuration change’

Outages affected Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Facebook says its lengthy outages over the past day were the result of a “server configuration change.”

The outages affected countless users and advertisers worldwide. Some people weren’t able to reach Facebook’s website and apps, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

READ MORE: Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

The length of the outage is another publicity problem for a company already dealing with privacy issues and regulatory probes. The outages started midday EDT Wednesday. There were still sporadic problems Thursday morning.

Facebook did not say how many users were affected or why the outage was so long. In a tweet about 24 hours after the problems began, Facebook apologized and thanked people for their patience. It didn’t elaborate on the server change.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Just Posted

Aldergrove pig sanctuary offers haven from the slaughterhouse

With 32 pigs and counting, Little Oink Bank Sanctuary has become a go-to spot for B.C. rescue pigs.

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Abbotsford Police arrest 14 as part of commercial break-and-enter investigation

Search warrant executed Wednesday on rural Downes Road property

Langley RCMP look to public to help solve mirror theft mystery and other petty crimes

The local police have released surveillance photos from crimes at local businesses.

Fate of Langley-filmed Lori Loughlin series up in the air with U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Body found in Fraser River near Port Mann Bridge

The man’s body had been spotted by a boater earlier this week

B.C.’s adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Butcher and chef Colin Walker says culinary experiment well received

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Jason Thomas Graff was in Chilliwack court on March 5 to face multiple charges

Most Read