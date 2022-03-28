The Oshawa’s General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

The Oshawa’s General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

GM Canada names Marissa West new president and general manager

West will replace current GM Canada president Scott Bel

General Motors has named Marissa West its new president and general manager of GM Canada.

West is currently executive chief engineer for GM’s mid-size and medium duty truck division.

Before that, she was director of GM’s Global Noise & Vibration and Vehicle Dynamics Center.

West will replace current GM Canada president Scott Bell, who will be moving back to the U.S. to serve as the leader of GM’s Chevrolet division.

Bell has been head of GM Canada since September 2019.

GM says the transition will begin immediately.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

General Motors

Previous story
B.C. commits $282 million to CleanBC Industry Fund investment, applications now open

Just Posted

Val van den Broek, the mayor for Langley City, and her husband, Rob, hosted a gala Saturday, March 26 at Cascades Casino that raised money for the new Langley Foundry, a wellness centre for local youth. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)
Fun fundraising festivities raise coin for Langley Foundry

Several members of the Langley Olympian Swim Club medalled at the provincials earlier this month on Vancouver Island. (LOSC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Swimming records fall at provincials for Langley athletes

BC Ambulance paramedics and Surrey RCMP took away a man who was found running through traffic around Fraser Highway on Monday, March 28, near the Surrey-Langley border. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Man in custody after sprinting through traffic on Langley-Surrey border

Vancouver Giants fell 5-4 to the visiting Prince George Cougars at Langley Events Centre on Sunday afternoon, but the game wasn't without some triumphs. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Payton Mount’s 3 goals not enough to Giants in Cougar attack