Home Depot looking of a few good employees

There are plans to hire 116 new employee at The Home Depot’s Langley store. Troy Landreville Langley Times

We’re past the midway point of winter, and the Home Depot’s Langley location is looking towards spring.

And for what is expected to be a busy season, the local Home Depot is seeking help.

The Home Depot is hiring 116 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions to “meet the spring project needs of its Langley customers,” says Paul Berto, the company’s director of corporate communications, external affairs, and sustainability.

Berto said this hiring blitz won’t affect the schedules of those already working at the Langley store.

“With our busiest selling season ahead, we are looking to add associates to our current in-store teams,” he said. “This will not affect current associate hours.”

This spring, Home Depot is hiring than 7,000 people across the country, including 1,300 across B.C.

In B.C., career fairs will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 24 in select regions.

The Home Depot is hosting job fairs at its Langley location (6550-200 St.) every Friday from Jan. 19 to April 6. Each job fair runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Prospective employees must bring

Two pieces of government issued ID (one must have a photo), and a copy of your resume. Hiring managers will be on site to discuss available positions in detail.